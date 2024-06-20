Off to new heights they soar!

Team USA won the Kinuso School track and field day June 6. Students were divided into 12 countries, says Brandon McNabb, Kinuso Physical Education teacher. Each country had students from multiple grades. Students competed against their grade level for ribbons and to win points toward their country’s total. The top four competed in a tug-o-war to determine the ultimate winner. “It was an amazing day,” says Susan LeBlanc-Ward, Kinuso School principal, “and the students had a blast! Definitely one of the highlights of the year.” Photos courtesy of Kinuso School.

Grade 8 student Greg Gullion competes in high jump for his team.

Kindergarten student Rose Teichroeb does the limbo under the high jump pole.