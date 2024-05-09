Obituary – William “Bill” Walter Bramley

William Bramley

Dec. 30, 1947 – April 25, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of William “Bill” Walter Bramley on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in High Prairie, AB at the High Prairie Health Complex at the age of 76 years.

Bill was born in Calgary, AB on Dec. 30, 1947 and was the only child of Les and Bertie Bramley. He was raised on the farms near Carbon, AB and then Manville, AB.

Bill met his wife, Janice, during high school in 1964 and they were married in 1969. Bill and Janice welcomed their first child, Lyle, in 1970 and Monica in 1973.

Bill worked a variety of jobs after high school and ultimately became a certified welder. His work building riverboats for Marathon Marine brought the family to Grande Prairie in 1980. He retired in 2007 after many years with Davco Manufacturing.

Bill and Janice moved to a quiet location near High Prairie in 2008 where Janice continues to reside.

Bill enjoyed the river boating days with family and friends in his younger years and always looked forward to camping and hunting trips. Bill was a dedicated and involved member of the Wapiti Shooters Club and a member of the High Prairie Fish and Game Association.

Bill was a genuine, hardworking and loyal man who was loved and respected by many. He loved his family fiercely and was the happiest spending time with or talking to any one of them.

Bill leaves behind: his loving wife of 55 years, Janice; children Lyle (Candis) and Monica (Stan): grandchildren Alyssa, Tianna and William; great- grandchildren Taylor, Creighton, Emersyn and Sawyer.

Bill was predeceased by: his mother, Alberta Bramley; father, Leslie Bramley; mother-in-law Della Bang; father-in-law Ronald Bang; and sister-in-law Karen Bang.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Oliver’s Funeral Home (10005 107 Ave.) in Grande Prairie at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Wapiti Shooters Club (705032 RR 60) Grande Prairie.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the numerous doctors, nurses and paramedics at the University of Alberta Hospital and especially the High Prairie Health Complex who took such great care of Bill.

Condolences may be sent to www.olivers funeralhome.com