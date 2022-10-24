Obituary – William Anthony Hatter Sr.

William Hatter Sr.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William Anthony Hatter Sr. (Bill), at the age of 72 years.

William was a resident of Girouxville until he moved in 2021 to the Manoir du Lac in McLennan.

He was born on Aug. 24, 1950 in Halifax, N.S. He was the youngest of 11 children.

William will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be remembered for his bright eyes, his contagious smile and his love of guitar playing and singing.

William (Bill) was predeceased by: his son, William Anthony Hatter Jr.; his father and mother; and many of his brothers and sisters.

He is survived by: his daughter, Mistylea “Misty” Hatter (Joel); his daughter Alyssa Brennan (Murtagh); his son Kasey Hatter (Dae-Lynn); brother Gerald Hatter (Peter)(Doris); sister Patricia “Patsy” (Carl) Aymar; sisters Nancy Walters and Joyce Lynch; four grandchildren including Tanner, Meila, Murtagh Jr. and Ryden; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends who were all very special to him.

A celebration of life was held Oct. 1, 2022, in Girouxville.