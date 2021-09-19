Obituary – Shirley Ann Fjeld

Shirley Ann Fjeld

Shirley Ann Fjeld [Clark], 75, of High Prairie, passed away surrounded by loved ones on the morning of Aug. 7 after a very short, intense battle with cancer.

Shirley was born June 25, 1946 to Bill and Reta Clark, in High Prairie, and was a lifelong area resident. She had one sister, Margaret.

Growing up, she was an accomplished figure skater and baton twirler.

Her life as a volunteer started early with Candy Striping at the hospital. After completing her schooling at the Prairie River High School, she went on to work at the drug store and later the hospital.

On Sept. 16, 1966, Shirley married the love of her life, Russell. Their first son, Darren, was born in 1968, followed by a second son, Kelsey, in 1975. Shirley dedicated her life to being a fantastic wife and a wonderful mother. There was nothing she would not do for her husband, or children, and later grandchildren, these were the most important things in her life.

After retiring in 1998 from the sawmill, and moving into town, Shirley became very active with the Pioneer Thresher- mans Association and instrumental in starting the music jamboree for the hall.

She will be remembered for her devotion and loyalty to family and friends; her forthright, honest and kind manner; her many artistic talents and endless creativity; and her many hours and years spent as a hard-working volunteer.

Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her adoring husband Russell; youngest son Kelsey [Rae-Anne]; three grandchildren including Amber [Amir], Gracelynn and Colby; one great-grandchild Muhammad; her sister Margaret; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents; sister-in-law Doris Fallowfield; oldest son Darren; grandchild Erica Fjeld; brother-in- law Matt Zahacy; and niece Gayla Zahacy.

The funeral service for Shirley Ann Fjeld was held Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in High Prairie with Peter Clarke officiating. The eulogist was Pat Bannister, the urn bearer Colby Fjeld. Readers were Collyn Zahacy and Gracelynn Fjeld. Musicians proving live music were Louise Myre, Gerald Kryzanow- ski and Keith Parke.