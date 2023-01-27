Obituary – Polly Stafford

Polly Stafford

Polly Stafford, a lifelong resident of High Prairie, passed away peacefully Jan. 13, 2023 in the Peace River Hospital at the age of 91.

Polly, the ninth of 10 children, was born in the Kushner farmhouse north of High Prairie on July 7, 1931. She attended Poplar View School and recalled her trips to school by horseback in good weather and by horsedrawn sleigh in the winter.

Polly was very young when her parents died so she was raised by her older siblings with whom she maintained a very close relationship. When she left the family farm, Polly worked in High Prairie where she and Ed married and started a family. Polly and Ed enjoyed 46 years of happy marriage until Ed’s passing in 1997.

Polly followed a career in retail where she enjoyed working with and meeting people from all walks of life. She always had a positive outlook on life and a great sense of humour.

Retirement was a busy time for Polly. She loved activities such as bowling, floor curling, and card games at the High Prairie Golden Age Club where she enjoyed many afternoons and served two terms as club president. Her achievements in floor curling allowed her to represent her zone at Provincial Senior Summer Games. Over the years she was a volunteer at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, AHS screening clinics and occasionally at Pleasantview Lodge. Polly also served on the board of Marigold Enterprises and St. Vladimir’s Cemetery Committee.

Polly had the opportunity to travel to Finland, Sweden, Alaska, California, Minnesota, the Maritimes, and points in-between. She found all of her travels interesting but she was especially happy to visit the village where the Kushner family lived in the Ukraine.

Polly was predeceased by: her husband, Ed; parents Alex and Nellie Kushner; infant grandson Ryan Stafford; and brothers Wasyl (Chantal), Pete (Pauline), Mike (Edith), and Alex (Iona). She was also predeceased by sisters Katie (Fred), Rosie (Norman), Fanny (Ralph), Anne (Frank), and Olga (Seth, Jack).

Polly is survived by her daughter, Barb (Rick) McIntosh; granddaughter Erin (Ryan) McFaddin and great-grandchildren Drew and Neve McFaddin. She is also survived by her son Wayne (Brenda) and grandsons Darryl (Fanni) and Michael Stafford. Also, by many nieces and nephews who loved her.

Polly lived her final years at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie where she enjoyed activities, events, her friendships with residents and the kindness of the entire staff.

Family was so important to Polly. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy. She will be dearly missed.

Celebration of life for Polly will be held later in 2023.