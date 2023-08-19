Obituary – Paulette Charron

Paulette Charron

It is with fond memories and a heavy heart that Paulette Charron’s four children announce the passing of their mother, on July 30, 2023.

Paulette (Despins) Charron was born in Falher, Alta., in the northern Canadian prairies on May 12, 1931, the fifth child of Ernest Despins and Françoise (Lapalme) Despins’ nine children.

Following her education in Falher, Paulette was awarded a bursary to study home economics and childcare in Québec. After graduation, she moved to Montréal and started a family. In 1969, Paulette and her family moved to Dieppe, N.B., where she dedicated her life’s work to education, inspiring children as a teacher and school librarian.

Gifted with both energy and curiosity, Paulette loved exploring nature, camping, picnics (even in the winter), books, dictionaries, and maps. Courage and honesty helped her navigate life’s challenges and in the nineties, she retired in the home she built in Dieppe.

The Drew Nursing Home in Sackville cared for Paulette until her last breath where she was tenderly accompanied by her four children.

Paulette will always remain in the hearts and memories of her children: Andrée Charron (Gilles Bourgeois), Michel Charron (Micheline Rioux), Jean-Pierre Charron (Claire Desroches), and Robert Charron (Dennis Leblanc); of her grandchildren: Magali Charron (Vincent Cacchione), Gabrielle Dallaporta (Neil MacKinnon), Martin Dallaporta, Isabelle Charron (Thomas MacDonald), Myriam Charron (Matt Johnston), Madeleine Charron (Caleb Coady), and Olivier Charron (Marie-Pier Blouin); and her great-grandchildren: Alaska Charron Cacchione and Casper Lou Charron Cacchione. Paulette is also remembered by her brothers: Robert Despins (Louisa Desloges) and Laurent Despins (Bryan Merton), family members and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, sister Madeleine, and brothers: Georges, Jacques, Jean, Pierre, and René.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint-Anselme Roman Catholic Church, 1014 Amirault Street, Dieppe on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 11 am. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date in the parish cemetery.

In memory of Paulette, a contribution may be made to a local school breakfast program for students, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Words of comfort and donations may be made by sending a message to www.frenettefuneralhome.com