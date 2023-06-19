Obituary – Paul Joseph Burrows

Paul Burrows

1948, May 9, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Paul Joseph Burrows announce his passing on Tuesday, May 9 at the age of 75 years.

He will be lovingly remembered by: his wife of 49 years, Carolyn; daughters Kimberley (Jeremy) Brooks and Kelly (Justin) Milliken, both of St. Albert; grandchildren, Keira, Cole, Emmie and Kya; brothers, Michael (Joan) Burrows of Edmonton and Ken (Lynne) Burrows of Penticton; sister, Rosalind Mosychuk of Edmonton; and brother-in-law, Warren Wright of Haida Gwaii; as well as five nephews, four nieces, and their families. Paul will also be lovingly remembered by his friends.

Paul was a devoted family man who will forever be remembered for his kindness, generosity and love for his family and friends. Those who knew Paul were well aware of his love of golf, travel, reading, and hockey pools. Paul radiated a deep affection that touched the lives of all who knew him. His love will continue to live on in the hearts he left behind.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service has been held.

Arrangements entrusted to Connelly-McKinley St. Albert Funeral Home.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com