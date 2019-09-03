Obituary – Noella L. Charest

Noella L Charest (1932-2019)

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Noella Charest, on August 25, 2019.



She was the daughter of Roland Giroux and Aline Guindon.



Noella was born and raised in the Girouxville/Falher area. She married Gaston Charest on November 1951, sharing 67 years of marriage.



They had 6 children Doris (Wayne Hawkes), Michel (Michelle Desualniers), Daniel (Suzanne Guindon), Carol, Viviane (Robert Benoit) , and Lise (Richard Bisson).



Then came 13 grandchildren: Rene, Marielle, Josee, Remi, Andre, Julie, Patrick, Joel, Marc, Luc, Rachelle, Geoffery, Adam.



As well as 8 great-grandchildren: Nolan, Hugo, Felix, Alex, Evelin,Chloe, Sebastien and Baylor.



Noella is also survived by her youngest brother Raymond (Jeanette) Giroux, Gaston and all her children and grandchildren.



She will be greatly missed by family and friends.



A celebration of life was held for her August 30th following cremation.



Arrangements made by Chapel of Memories High Prairie, AB