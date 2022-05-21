Obituary – Muriel Annette Parranto

Muriel Annette Parranto

Muriel Annette Parranto [nee Dentinger] was born on April 30, 1951 and passed away on April 25, 2022 in Falher, AB.

She leaves behind: her sisters Lise [John] Siro, and Gisele [Randy] from Spirit River; stepchildren Eric [Melissa] Trudel from Kelowna, and Mathieu [Chantelle] Trudel from Slave Lake. She will be fondly remembered by her three step-granchildren Luca, Mason and Theo; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Muriel was predeceased by: her spouse, Jacques Trudel; her parents, Alberte and Lucien Dentinger; and her brother, Normand Dentinger.