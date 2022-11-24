Obituary – Monica Leslie Gould

Monica Gould

Monica Leslie Gould was a very loving and caring person. She was known to check in on people from time to time to see how they were doing.

Sadly, Monica passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on Nov. 11, 2022, at a ripe age of 73 years surrounded by her family.

Monica followed her parents, John and Dorothy Prodaniuk, and sisters Jennifer Diswenko and Lynn Lemkay, to the other side.

She is survived by: her loving sister, Vivian Oko; her husband, Allan Gould; her eldest son and daughter-in-law Rocky and LaVonne Gould; and her youngest son, Marty Gould, and his partner Corrie Ross.

Monica really loved animals. In particular, horses and dogs. She often rescued dogs who became loved family members.

Monica also loved her grandchildren, all of whom at times acted like monkeys, Soren Gould, Blaize Gould, Kuria Gould, Phoenix Gould-Thorneycroft, Tristan Gould-Thorneycroft and Zephryn Gould.

There are special people in our lives that never leave us after they are gone, Monica is one of them, and she will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Everden Rust Funeral Chapel located at 1130 Carmi Avenue, Penticton, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

Condolences may be shared with the family by please visiting www.everdenrust.com.