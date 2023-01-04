Obituary – Melvin Martinson

Melvin Martinson

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Melvin Martinson.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, Melvin was lovingly surrounded by family as he peacefully crossed over. He was 78 years old. He will be remembered by many affectionate names: Dad, Unkie, Papa Moe, Mel, Moe, or Mosey.

Dad will be remembered most for his humour, jokes, quick wit and many gut-busting laughs. He loved children and children loved him. He loved animals, time with family, and a good game of trash-talkin’ crib. He enjoyed cooking and baking, always quick to share a delicious meal. Many will remember him cruising around High Prairie on his Gator, or scooter visiting all over town.

Born in Grande Prairie and raised on a farm in High Prairie, he was the oldest of five boys. He was a man of many trades; he worked at the Grande Cache coal mine, owned a couple gravel trucks, worked as a heavy equipment operator, and spent some time preparing meals in various camps.

He is survived by: his daughters Kathy Dubé, Cheryl (Clyde) MacPhee, Lori Martinson; his grandchildren Kiley-Rae Halwa, Renee Dubé, Amy Trimble, Sarah Trimble, Jasmine Hoang; and great-grandchildren; his brothers Lyle (Audrey Carlson), Brian (Claudette), Wayne (Heather), Dale (Diane) plus numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dad was predeceased by: his parents, Alfred and Betty Martinson; as well as his son-in-law Rob Dubé.

A celebration of life for Melvin was held in Grande Prairie at Bear Creek Funeral home Dec. 3, 2022.

We wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to his doctor, Dr. Afridi, and to his healthcare team at Prairie Lakes – Dunvegan wing for the loving care provided to our dad, Moe.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in Melvin’s name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the Alzheimer’s Association of Canada.