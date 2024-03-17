Obituary – Maurice Leopold Decorby

Maurice Decorby

Oct. 8, 1927 – Feb. 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maurice Leopold Decorby on Feb. 18, 2024, at the age of 96 years.

Maurice Decorby was born to Jules and Anna Decorby on Oct. 8, 1927 in St. Lazare, Man. Maurice was the youngest of four children: Robert, Marie-Anne and Henry.

He told many stories of St. Lazare with his father owning the general store. St. Lazare is where his love of fishing started to grow.

When Maurice was 16, he left home to work in Rosetown, Sask. for the railway. In 1946, he was off to Northern Ontario, then British Columbia to work in the gold mines, followed by the pulp mill in B.C. and the oilpatch in Alberta.

In 1950, his life would change when he went on a blind date, which was unsuccessful. His date introduced him to her sister, Ora McNeill. Aug. 27, 1952 Ora and Maurice were married and soon headed to Campbell River to buy a store. The owner changed his mind, so they worked there for a time and headed to St. Lazare to take care of Maurice’s ill parents.

His parents passed away shortly after in 1953. After their death, they moved to Edmonton where they welcomed Neil March 17, 1953. Soon after the family moved to Cold Lake to buy a general store. Now he was going to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

Nov. 2, 1958 another son, Leonard, arrived.

In 1962, a move was made to Enilda to buy another store. This time he was taught by a Hudson Bay buyer and other local buyers to buy fur from the local trapper. The legend began! He would travel as far as High Level to buy fur.

In 1966, Ora and Maurice adopted two five-year-old girls: Rose and Ruth. After 1975, he bought a farm along the East Prairie River.

Maurice was known for his healthy living and would jog to the Enilda dump and back (five km). When on the farm he would walk four km a day in sunny to -30C conditions. Many people driving by would see dad cross the highway on his walk and became a landmark.

He also dug up 5,600 spruce trees and planted them on the farm. This became a passion.

He was also videotaped doing sit-ups in front of his TV at the age of 94 years.

In 2014, Ora and Maurice moved to Edmonton and soon after moved to Kelowna. In 2017, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Maurice played many activities at his seniors facility and went on outings with his son, Leonard, and Patty, his partner.

Maurice was known by his grandchildren as “Candy Grandpa” because of his well-stock cold room full of chocolate bars and candy.

He passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

Plant a tree and catch a fish in memory of Maurice Decorby.