Obituary – Mary Elizabeth Irwin

Mary Elizabeth Irwin

Mary Elizabeth Irwin (nee Martin) of Falher, Alberta, passed away on July 20, 2021, at the University of Alberta Hospital.



Mary is lovingly remembered by her husband of 33 years, Andrew and by her sons Martin and Zachary (Laura), and also her sisters Yvonne (Charles), Pat (Winston), Pauline (Ralph), Maureen (Sylvester), Valerie, Carol (David), Fay (Errol), her brother Lenville, and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her father L. P. Martin and mother Louise Martin.



Mary Elizabeth Irwin (nee Martin) was the 9th of 9 children born to Louise and Leonard Martin in April 1955 in Port Maria, Jamaica.



Born to Christian parents, Mary committed her life to Christ at a very young age.



She went to school in Port Maria and her secondary school was Excelsior High School in Kingston, Jamaica, after which, she migrated to Montreal, Canada.



There, she obtained a BSc degree in Biology at Concordia University and a Diploma in Institutional Administration.



In 1983, Mary relocated to British Columbia.



There she studied at the British Columbia Institute of Technology and obtained a diploma in Health Records Administration.



Unable to find a suitable job in BC, Mary landed her first job in Health Records Administration at McLennan Hospital.



It was short while after this that Mary met Andrew through a mutual friend.



After about a year of a long-distance relationship, Andrew and Mary decided to get married on July 2, 1988 in Myrnam Alberta. They lived in their first home in Morecambe, Alberta, where Mary gave birth to their first son, Martin, in September 1989 and their second son, Zachary, was born in Falher two years later.



The family has resided in Falher from 1990 until today.



While living in Falher, Mary was a member of the McLennan Baptist church for several years, and then, for the past 20 years, Nampa Gospel Fellowship.



While in Falher, Mary spent many years working for McLennan Hospital and Peace Health Region.



In 1995 she started a home business making personalized children’s books, which continues until now.



In 2007 Mary switched careers, leaving the Health Region and studied to become a Massage Therapist, opening her own massage shop in Falher.



She operated a thriving business until a few years ago, when, due to ill-health, she closed her massage shop.



Mary was a faithful wife, mother, sister and friend to many.



Mary’s story is not done.



She has served her Lord here and has gone on to serve in His presence for eternity.