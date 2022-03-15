It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Bernice Tanner, on Feb. 9, 2022, at Grande Prairie hospital.
Bernice leaves behind: her husband, Don Tanner; daughter Rachel [Murray] and granddaughter Janet; sisters Louise, Sheila [Gord] and Maureen; brothers Vern [Denise], Stanley [Diane], Chester [Darlene], Ken [Delia], and Greg [Jane]; sister-in-law Elaine; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours.
She was predeceased by: her son, Eric Tanner; parents August and Mary Gervais; sister Marlene; brothers Charlie and Jim; brothers-in-law Bruce, Martin and Russ.
A memorial service will be held March 24, 2022 at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, 4633-52 Ave. in High Prairie at 1 p.m. with Father Lawrence officiating.
Obituary – Marie Bernice Tanner
