Obituary – Marie Bernice Tanner

Marie Bernice Tanner

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Bernice Tanner, on Feb. 9, 2022, at Grande Prairie hospital.

Bernice leaves behind: her husband, Don Tanner; daughter Rachel [Murray] and granddaughter Janet; sisters Louise, Sheila [Gord] and Maureen; brothers Vern [Denise], Stanley [Diane], Chester [Darlene], Ken [Delia], and Greg [Jane]; sister-in-law Elaine; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours.

She was predeceased by: her son, Eric Tanner; parents August and Mary Gervais; sister Marlene; brothers Charlie and Jim; brothers-in-law Bruce, Martin and Russ.

A memorial service will be held March 24, 2022 at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, 4633-52 Ave. in High Prairie at 1 p.m. with Father Lawrence officiating.