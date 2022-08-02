Obituary – Lauriane Jeannine Anctil

Lauriane Jeannine Anctil

It is with great sadness that the family of Lauriane Jeannine Anctil [nee Aubin] announce her passing on March 10, 2022 at the age of 83 years old.

Lauriane was a devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, and part of the fabric of the Girouxville, Alta. community where she lived all her life unil she suffered a stroke in 2020 whereupon she moved to Rocky Mountain House to live with her daughter, Nicole.

Lauriane was born in Girouxville on Oct. 4, 1938 to Alfred Aubin and Beatrice Lorrain, one of 10 children. She always remembered her childhood fondly with memories of wisdom, patience, fortitude, generosity and a repeated theme that whatever life throws at you, you always give it your best effort and be satisfied that you have done your best.

As a young girl, Lauriane was an excellent student who went on to study at the University of Alberta where she obtained a teaching certification in 1958. She returned to the Girouxville area to teach elementary school in Jean Cote where her youthful enthusiasm for her job and endless patience very much endeared her to her students.

She married the boy next door, Philippe Anctil, in 1959 and together they built a family farm that is still farmed to this day by their son, Louis. She left her teaching role in 1961 to dedicate herself to raising her three children [Lise, Louis and Nicole] and working alongside Philippe in the essential roles of bookkeeping and administration as the farm grew.

In 1990, when her son, Louis, took over the daily running of the farm due to Philippe’s ongoing struggles with MS, Lauriane and Philippe built a new home on land just outside of Girouxville. Once again, she set about developing a beautiful home and yard complete with greenhouse, lots of raspberries and strawberries and two gardens. She loved nature and spent many hours outdoors tending to her flower beds and gardens, trying out new plant varieties and growing an abundance of fresh produce which her family and friends very much enjoyed. She was visited frequently by her children and grand- children who lived both near and far; they all enjoyed endless happy times at the “new” farm, with the grandkids especially enjoying zooming around on the golf cart which Philippe had initially used to get around the yard.

In her later years, Lauriane was devoted to Philippe’s care when his condition deteriorated and he ultimately had to move to a nursing home in 2000. She visited him without fail several times per week until his death in 2015.

Lauriane is survived and lovingly remembered by: her three children, Lise Reid [Colin], Louis [Wendy] Anctil and Nicole Anctil-Sansome [Johnny]; five grandchildren [Marc and Daniel Reid and Darren, Chanelle and Eric Anctil]; three brothers [Raymond, Philippe and Hector Aubin]; two sisters [Doris Dumont and Laurence Samis]; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

She was predeceased by: her husband, Philippe; one brother [Raoul Aubin]; and three sisters [Regine Felts, Raymonde Garon and Viviane Hyatt].

Friends and family are invited to attend Lauriane’ s funeral Mass which will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at the Paroisse Notre-Dame de Lourdes Church in Girouxville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or to the MS Society of Canada.