Obituary – Laurette A. Gagnon

Laurette A. Gagnon June 3, 1931 – June 27, 2019

Laurette A. (Giroux) Gagnon was born in McLennan, AB to Firmus Giroux and Eglantine (Rondeau) Giroux.



Mom was the first of nine children: six brothers and two sisters.



Mom is pre-deceased by her husband Lionel Gagnon; son Michel; son-in-law Richard Roteliuk; her parents; two sisters and three brothers.



Mom is survived by her five children: son Lou, son Cam (Linda), son Roger (Debbie), daughter Diane (Paul), daughter Alice (widow of Richard); grandchildren (Lou’s) Suzy (Marcel) – children Nickolas and Noah, Karole (Brian) – child Ryden; (Cam’s) Tracy (John) – children Krista, Tianna and Aaron, Rick (Tara) – no children; (Roger’s) Dan (Holly) – children Brooke and Kayden, Paulette (Andrew) – no children; (Diane’s) Jo-anne (David) – children James and Josée, Robert (Shannon) – children Joshua and Hailey, Justin (Amanda) – children Dominic and Hayden; (Alice’s) Sharon (Jerry) – children Austin and Jayda, Rachel – three children Keanu, Chase and Damien, Randy.



Mom is also survived by Michel’s widow Kim Pomeroy Gagnon Gravengard; three brothers Raymond (Jackie), Maurice (Fern) and Rene (Beth); sister-in-laws; Eugénie, Denise, Delores and Thérèse, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



Mom met the love of her life, Lionel, and they were married on May 1, 1951.



Together they had six children.



They lived in numerous places and settled on a farm north of Donnelly Corner.



Over the years Mom stayed home to raise their children, cooking, cleaning and she loved to bake.



Anyone that knew Mom knew she loved moving walls around; we would leave for school with the kitchen in one place, come home from school and the kitchen was in another spot. (Back in those days it was easier to do then than nowadays, lol.)



Later she worked at Donnelly Corner for many years where customers loved her, as she would always joke with them.



Mom loved to garden and lovvvved her flowers.



She also loved to play games and have water/mud fights with all her grandchildren.



She retired but continued working in her garden.



In November of 1993, Mom and Dad lost their youngest son Michel.



In 1996 they retired and moved to Falher where Mom continued working in her garden and took up doing crafts and games, going to Christmas concerts of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom also casually worked at Robinson store, Falher Co-op and Falher Hotel helping her sister Denise as a chambermaid.



Mom became a Red Hatter and really enjoyed all the events and trips they went on.



In October of 2012 Mom moved to the Manoir Ste-Anne in Falher.



She continued for a while with the Red Hatters and going for coffee.



In January of 2014 Mom moved to the Villa Beauséjour in Falher and as her health deteriorated she had to relocate to the Manoir du Lac in McLennan in June 2017 until her passing on June 27, 2019.



Some childhood memories:

One of Alice’s fondest memories was playing cards, camping and helping in the garden, Oh …and of course her fresh homemade bread.

One of Diane’s fondest memories with Mom was on October 26, 2008 when she took Mom to Céline Dion concert in Edmonton. She also loved making that wild strawberry homemade pudding with her.

We know that one of Michel’s favourites was when Mom would make her chocolate cake. We know everyone that had her cake knew how good it wassssss!!!

We will remember Mom/Laurette/Mémère for her sense of humor, joking and lots of LAUGHING.



A celebration of life was held at the Log Cabin in Falher on July 27, 2019 from 1 – 4 p.m.