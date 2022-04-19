Obituary – Jamie Lynn Fowler

Jamie Lynn Fowler

Jamie Fowler [Hiscox] passed away on the morning of April 2, 2022, in Victoria, B.C. after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 62 years.

She was born in Flin Flon, Man. on May 2, 1959.

Jamie is survived by: her parents, Judy and Patrick; her sisters, Jocelyn and Stephanie; her aunts, Robbie and Sandra; her children, Lee [Michelle], Andrew [Courtney], Sarah [Nick]; and her grandchildren Maya, Oz, Myra, Bentley, Madison, Johnny, Rylee and Penny.

She is predeceased by: her father, Jack; first husband, John; and her second husband, Granville [Bob].

After many years moving with her family through Manitoba and Alberta, Jamie settled in Victoria to be close to her daughter, Sarah. She was so proud of the family she built and any who knew her were quick to see that her children and grandchildren were her greatest love and joy. Jamie cared deeply for her family and friends; evident in the effort she would put into every meal, get-together for the holidays, or just a casual visit with a glass of wine.

She had many interests, such as her flowers and gardens and spending hours sitting cross-legged working on her delicate needlework. She also loved her dogs, of which there were many throughout her life.

Jamie had a keen mind that would humble her friends and family during a game of Jeopardy, Scrabble, cards, or while working on a crossword puzzle. She was a kind, gentle person who overcame many issues and losses in her life with a quiet strength and dignity. Her courage and grace will continue to be an influence on all who knew her.

It was Jamie’s wish to not have a traditional memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations either to World Vision www.worldvision.ca [a charity close to Jamie’s heart], or your local cancer society.

