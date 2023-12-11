Obituary – Howard Nordin

Howard Nordin

It is with sorrow and heartbreak that we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend, Howard Nordin, on Nov. 18 at the age of 90 years.

Howard is survived by his wife Maxine, son Adrian (Noeline), daughter Audrey (Geoff), and grandsons Cole (Aisling), Morgan and Eric.

Howard started his journey in High Prairie on the family farm with parents Erling and Reidun guiding his footsteps. From what we know, not much grass grew under his feet as he was always on the move.

Primary and secondary school was a distraction to his most loved activity – baseball. In 1951, Howard was a member of the inaugural class at the School of Agriculture in Fairview.

Howard met his soulmate, Maxine, during the summer of 1958 and on Dec. 28, 1960 the union was formalized. Together they created a strong foundation for family life which included the addition of two children. With such a busy life, Howard managed to participate in community events and was a member of several committees, boards, and charitable affiliations.

Over the years, Howard refined his cattle herd into something we all were extremely proud of. Rather than chasing the herd, Howard trained the cows to come when he called, and those bovine beauties would follow him anywhere. With his resourcefulness, equipment was always efficiently repaired and operational.

Howard and Maxine retired to Camrose in 2001, where they enjoyed life at a marginally slower pace which included travel and visiting family and friends. We cherish the time spent with Howard and will forever remember the positive impact he had on the many lives he touched.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Weber’s Mount Pleasant Funeral Chapel, Camrose, Alberta.

Memorial donations may be made to STARS or to the Camrose Hospice Society.