Obituary – Gordon May

Gordon May

Peacefully, on Dec. 24, 2021, Gordon May passed away at the Barrhead Hospital at the age of 81 years.

He will be remembered by his loving wife of 58 years, Elaine; his children, Mark [Nicole], Vincent [Sheri]; his sisters, Janet, Jessie [Gordon]; his brother, Steven; his sister-in-law, Emma; his grandchildren, Danika, Payton, Kayla, Cartar, Jaycee, Nash.

He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Gordon was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Nellie; brother, Merle; brother-in-law, Harold.

Gordon loved spending time with family, friends, and his dogs. He was an extremely hard worker in his career and on the acreage he cherished so much. He worked in the oilfield industry, overseas and in Canada, for 55 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and camping, playing darts, working on cars, as well as watching old school movies and TV game shows with his wife Elaine.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gordon’s name may be made to the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

