Obituary – George Schramm

George Schramm

In the early morning hours of April 16, 2022, George Schramm passed away quietly at the age of 78 years in the Spirit River Hospital following a brief illness.

George was born in Melville, Sask. on May 17, 1943 as the youngest child of Peter and Christine Schramm. He called many places home over the years, including Summerland, B.C., Hay River NWT, Edmonton, Camrose, AB, Peace River, Rycroft, AB and most recently, Spirit River, AB but anyone who knew George would have told you his heart was in Watino, AB where he and his wife, Ellen [Nielsen], lived for many years alongside the Smoky River.

George worked several jobs, but once he began at the NAR Railroad he never left the railways. He worked track maintenance and then roadmaster at CN Rail, and then maintenance supervisor with RaiLink based in Peace River at the time of his retirement. He loved the railway and could tell many, usually hilarious, tales about the job.

George was a very talented man who told great stories, jokes and loved to tease, especially the grandkids. Over the years he was the victim of more than a few practical jokes, most of them played by Ellen, and he managed to laugh about them all.

George enjoyed a good laugh and was always up for a game. He was a wicked good card player, threw a mean horseshoe and was always the best sport in the group. He was famously the “one to get” at the Schramm family card table. He also loved fishing, camping, mowing the whole neighbourhood, riding his quad down by the river and relaxing by the firepit.

George was a gifted musician who played the guitar, chord organ, accordion and harmonica, and he loved country music. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed a good western, both movies and books. He was a talented carpenter who gifted many creations to family and friends. The most prized being a handmade cradle passed down among his youngest grandkids and his great-granddaughter and will be passed on for many years to come.

George was predeceased by: his wife, Ellen; his parents; and siblings John, Louis, William, Karl, Katherine, Phyllis, Hilda and Peter in infancy.

He is survived by: his sisters Mary and Tillie; his children Allan Schramm [Heather], Brenda Soucy

[Art], John Schramm [Kim]; his grandchildren Danielle Buwalda, Melissa and Richard Schramm, Jennifer and Brian Soucy, Cody and Easton Schramm; and his great-granddaughter Julia Buwalda; and many extended family members.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Central Peace Health Complex and Pleasantview Lodge in Spirit River and very special gratitude to Dr. Eva Kitagawa, homecare nurse Tara Shura and all of the homecare aides.

A family service was celebrated on Saturday, April 23 at Watino Cemetery with a memorial reception for friends and family following at Watino Community Hall.