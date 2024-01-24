Obituary – Francis (Frank) Graves

Frank Graves Oct. 23, 1924 – Jan. 6, 2024

Francis (Frank) Graves, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Jan. 6, 2024 in Edmonton, AB at the age of 99 years.

Frank leaves to mourn his children Bob (Alayne Viberg), Cathie Graves-Evans (Duane), Elizabeth of Calgary, Diane Hawrelak (Ray); and grandchildren Matthew (Kaitlin Kuefler) and Karly Janssen, Hayden Beaumont, Aaron (Danielle) and Kyle (Harley Wallace) Evans, Eric and Adam Hawrelak; as well as brothers Fred and Melvin (Pat) Graves.

Frank was predeceased by his wife Marion, son Jim, daughter-in-law Darlene Murphy, brother Bert, sisters Connie and Betty and in-laws Jean, Helen, and Merv.

Frank was a proud Manitoba farm boy, served in the Royal Canadian Air Force in WWII, found his calling as a District Agriculturalist in the Peace Country and enjoyed an extended and active retirement. Frank was the Senior District Agriculturalist in High Prairie from 1975 until his retirement in 1987. Frank enjoyed an extended and active retirement. He served on the High Prairie Hospital Board and was a Marriage Commissioner for the High Prairie area. He and his wife, Marion, moved to Edmonton to be closer to family in 2003.His life was one of gratitude and service.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Lifestyle Options for their support over many years, and the Grey Nuns Hospital, Unit 51/52 and CapitalCare Grandview for the compassionate care Frank received during the last few months.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at Riverbend United Church (14507- 45 Ave.) with Rev. Valerie Oden officiating. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed at this link: https://youtube.com/live/n9lm9cEE5zY

If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made to the charity of one’s choice.