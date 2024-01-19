Obituary – Florence Ida Willier

Florence Willier July 2, 1941 – Jan. 5, 2024

Florence Ida Willier passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2024 at the Sacred Heart Health Centre in McLennan, at the age of 82 years.

Florence and her husband Jack moved several times over the years, but their final move once Florence retired was back to McLennan so that they could be closer to family.

Florence is survived by her children: Hank (Lorraine), Valerie (Ken Lamarche), Jack (Sheila) and Philip, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, as well as her siblings Howard, Ron, Henry, Jerry, Emily and Rita.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Jack, her brothers Lloyd, Joseph, Edward and Peter Chalifoux, sisters Margaret Chalifoux and Mary Wakaluk.

The family would like to thank Dr. DeWet and the staff at the Sacred Heart Health Centre for their care to Florence.