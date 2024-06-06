Obituary – Evelyn Rumley

Evelyn Rumley

Dec. 28, 1943 – Sept. 29, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our lifelong family friend, Evelyn Rumley.

Evelyn lived and worked all her life in the hamlet of Faust, AB. She was a long-time member of the Order of Royal Purple and made many friends there, at her work and in all her travels. She loved being behind the wheel exploring the countryside and visiting friends and family.

We would like to thank the excellent staff at Vanderwell Heritage Place and the Slave Lake Hospital for taking such good care of her.

There will be a memorial service for Evelyn at the Faust Gathering Place (hall) on July 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Lunch will be served.

Donations to the Kidney Foundation or Diabetes Canada may be made in lieu of flowers.