Obituary – Eva Lily Fevang

Eva Fevang

Dec. 24, 1920 – April 6, 2024

Peacefully on April 6, 2024, Eva Lily Fevang passed away at the age of 103 years.

Born in Fobbing, Essex, England, she immigrated to Canada in 1944.

Eva is predeceased by husband Carson (1979), daughter Patricia (2023), and sister Nancy (2010).

She will be lovingly remembered by: her children Deborah (Josef), Ben (Dina), and Michael (Carol); her four grandchildren Roman (Lisa), Errol (Karla), Christian (Eleni), and Marina; and five great-grandchildren. She will also be remembered by siblings Eileen and Percy (England), and George (Alberta). As well as other relatives and friends, especially long-time family friend Dick.

The family is grateful to the staff at Sidney All Care for their care and compassion. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Rest in Peace!