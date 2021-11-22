Obituary – Ernie Kruggel

Ernie Kruggel

Ernie Kruggel passed away quickly and peacefully on the evening of Oct. 30, 2021 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton. He was 76 years old.

He is survived by: his two sons, Vincent and Devon; daughter-in-law Debbie Smith-Kruggel; grandson Hayden Kruggel; and his three siblings.

As per his wishes there won’t be a memorial service and his ashes will be spread in one of his favourite forest spots in the spring.

Now do not be sad. Ernie lived a long and very full life. He found love three times in his life, continued to grow as a person right into old age, and travelled the world. This was a man that went to Western Cambodia after Pol Pot died looking for adventure, road horses around the pyramids of Egypt, returned to Vietnam annually the last few years, and struck up conversations with random tourists while enjoying a drink on the beach in Phu Quoc. Vincent’s family joined him on a few of these travels and will cherish the memories made.

He was a good man and provided life lessons which his son has passed along to his grandson; five minutes early is on time and on time is late, you are never too old to learn, and education gives you possibilities, be a good friend, work hard and do not complain about it, live your life as you only have one, the world is a big place be sure to go see it and have adventures, you can overcome the past and learn a better future, and so many more.

Our hope is that in his final minutes he was strolling through the bush with his rifle on an autumn day. Not really hunting but just going for a walk. Goodbye, dad!