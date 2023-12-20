Obituary – Eleanor Driscoll

Eleanor Driscoll

Eleanor Joan Driscoll, aged 99, passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2023, at the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in McLennan, AB.

Joan was born on Oct. 10, 1924, in Halifax, NS to Leonard and Elizabeth McNabb. Joan was the fourth of eight children. In May 1946 she got married to Gordon Fredrick Driscoll, and went on to have two boys, Brian Gordon (Nov. 4, 1946) and Edwin George (May 4, 1949). Joan enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom and taking care of her two boys.

In 1955, she started her career at Halifax Dartmouth Bridge Commission, where she worked until retirement 25 years later. During her later years she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, sisters and countless nieces and nephews.

Joan was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Elizabeth, husband Gordon, son Edwin, and seven sisters.

Joan is survived by her son Brian (Darla), daughter-in-law Heather, grandchildren Lisa, Jennifer, Shannon, Kelly, Tyler, Riley, and Kelsey, great-grandchildren Brooke, Carter, Antonio (AJ), Cager, Jace, and Kenna, and countless nieces and nephews.