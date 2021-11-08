Obituary – Edwin McDermott

Edwin McDermott

Edwin McDermott went home to be with the Lord Oct. 25, 2021, at the age of 90 years.

Edwin was born in Fort Vermilion, AB and came down the Peace River by river boat with livestock and supplies to homestead in High Prairie at just 14 years of age. Edwin provided for his family through the years working as a carpenter and farming.

He also had a passion for music and enjoyed singing and playing his guitar. Edwin’s favourite winter pastime was watching a good old hockey game, with the Edmonton Oilers being his favourite. Edwin was a master of many and jack-of-all-trades, he took joy in making wooden crafts for family.

Edwin’s true determined, hard-working spirit will be lovingly remembered and missed dearly by: his wife, Lill McDermott; children Jeanne [Vernon] Lauck, Dennis [Wilma] McDermott, Elaine [Rick] Thompson, Darlene [Simon] Dube; stepchildren Dale [Debbie Leidl] Wheadon, Hazel [Calvin] Keys, Holly [Garry] Sieben, Paul Wheadon, Paula [Russell] Sebo; 24 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; sister, Martha [Ed] Watson; brothers, David and John McDermott, nieces and nephews, numerous extended family, and several wonderful friends.

Edwin is predeceased by: his first wife, Lucille McDermott, son Robert “Bobby” McDermott; parents, Gordon and Isabelle McDermott; as well as numerous brothers and sisters.

Edwin’s Celebration of Life was held at Family Worship Centre, with Pastor Dallas Bidell officiating. Interment has also taken place at the Blue Hills Cemetery in High Prairie.

Family wish to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Roos as well as the nurses, and hospital staff at the Whitecourt Healthcare Centre for their patience and kindness.

For those who so desire, memorial contributions in Edwin’s name may be made directly to Diabetes Canada at www.diabetes.ca or the Kidney Foundation of Canada at www.kidney.ca or to the Lung Health Foundation by following www.lunghealth.ca.

Condolences may be sent to www.affinity funeralservice.ca