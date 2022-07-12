Obituary – Douglas Brian Cotton

Douglas Brian Cotton

Douglas Brian Cotton, resident of Watino, Alta., passed away in Edmonton on June 12, 2022 at the age of 69 years.

Doug is predeceased by: his mom, Violet; father, Ray; and brother, Garry.

Left behind to mourn are: his siblings, Linda [Tobie] Ouellett, Judy [Jean] Fortier, Terri [John] Paradis, Eddie [Vicki] Cotton, Albert [Dolly] Cotton, Cindy Prellwitz and David [Connie] Cotton, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held on July 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Tangent Community Hall in Tangent. Alta.

Interment to follow at Pleasant Heights Cemetery in Eaglesham, Alta.

Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation [https://www.heartandstroke.ca/how-you-can-help/volunteer/join-us/alberta]