Obituary – Dale Screpnek

Dale Screpnek July 22, 1962 – Dec. 22, 2023

It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of our brother Dale due to pneumonia complications on Dec. 22, 2023 at the age of 61 years. He will be remembered as a kind, strong and loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.

The following will lovingly cherish his memory,: mother Niena; sisters Patricia Mair (Don), Sue Sterkenburg (Tim); sister-in-law Annabelle Screpnek; and numerous nephews and nieces; great-nephews, and great-nieces.

Dale was born and raised in the Nampa area, spending most of his life living on the family farm. He enjoyed his time building as a journeyman carpenter, farming, fishing, golfing and loved entertaining at his Winagami Lake cabin.

A Celebration of Life was held at 1 p.m. Jan. 3, 2024 at the Peace River First Baptist Church, followed by lunch and then interment at the Nampa Cemetery.