Obituary – Dale Eddy Gagné

Dale Eddy Gagné

July 21, 1972

May 13, 2021

It is with heavy hearts and much grief that the Gagné family announces the passing of our much-loved husband, father, brother, son, grandson and nephew, Dale Eddy Gagné.



Dale passed away quietly in his sleep in the early hours of Thursday, May 12, 2021 with his wife at his side.



Dale was born in McLennan on July 21, 1972. He was 48 years old at the time of his passing.



A valve technician for the majority of his life, Dale’s career took him all over British Columbia and Alberta. He had the opportunity to live in some of the most beautiful places in those provinces. Dale often called himself a gypsy, unable to stay in one place for more than a few years at a time.



Having settled back in Grande Prairie more than three years ago, he had decided that his roving days were over. Dale and Amanda had been planning to purchase a nearby acreage as a retirement property where they could raise a few chickens and Dale could build a forge to start learning how to make blades.



Hunting and fishing were a big part of Dale’s life, though in recent years, he hadn’t been able to make much time for them. The vast majority of Dale’s friends and family are sure to have at least one hunting, fishing or quadding story that features Dale.



Dale was outspoken and opinionated, and as he always said, he “didn’t sugar-coat things”. He was always up for a lively debate – whether it was debating politics, religion [one of his favourite subjects] or scientific theories. He enjoyed playing devil’s advocate at times, because he liked getting a rise out of people.



In 2015, Dale was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes. It was a hard time for him, but after six months of chemotherapy, Dale was declared cancer free.



Dale and Amanda were married in a small ceremony on Vancouver Island on June 1, 2015. He had been cancer free and enjoying his life for the past six years, with no indication there was another cancer waiting to make itself known. Near the end of March of this year, Dale had begun to feel unwell again, and lost no time in getting to a doctor. But this new cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, took him from us only seven weeks later, and we are all still reeling from how quickly this happened.



Dale will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. A wonderful man, a loving husband and father, and a great brother, son, grandson, cousin, and nephew has been taken from all of us. We all loved you so much, Dale, and it is so hard to imagine a world going forward without you. You lived your life the way you wanted to, and you enjoyed yourself along the way.



The speed this cancer took you didn’t give you much of a chance to fight it, but you still fought. You are so deeply loved by all of us. Losing you so quickly and at such a young age has been devastating. Words really can’t express the grief and pain. We will miss you forever. It was too soon, too fast.



Left to mourn his passing are Dale’s beloved wife, Amanda; his son, Kris [Laura] Andres, his sister, Shannon Gagné, his stepparents, Ray [Gisele] Frey; his grandmother Marie Gagné; as well as so very many loving cousins, aunts, uncles and friends too numerous to list. Dogs are not normally listed in obituaries, but Dale had a very special bond with our Bantam Bulldog, Eddy, who is also grieving the absence of his Papa.



Dale was predeceased by his mother, Rollande [nee Gagné] Frey; his grandfather Eddy Gagné; a very special cousin, Duane Grammer; his uncle Raymond Gagné; and his uncle Lucien Gagné.



Funeral arrangements in care of Essential Cremations of Grande Prairie.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that loved ones make a donation to the Cancer Society if they would like to.



Due to COVID restrictions, a small and private graveside family service will be held.