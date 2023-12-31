Obituary – Colleen Black

Colleen Black (Karen Daly) with her husband, Jim Black. July 9, 1944 – Dec. 5, 2023.

Colleen Black passed away peacefully in Comox, B.C. on Dec. 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She is reunited with her beloved husband, Jim; parents Earl and Thelma Daly; brothers Bill, Dick, and Rod; Jim’s parents Irma and Cliff Black; sister-in-law Gail Daly, brothers-in-law Grant Reed and Darryle Black, and niece Anita Reed.

She is remembered by her sons Daren, Casey (Lisa), Tyler (Sarah); grandchildren Ella, Aurora, Gwyneth, Sabine, Willa, and Alex; siblings Fran Reed, Jan (Mark) Macklam, Keith (Shannon) Daly, Bert (Heather) Daly; sisters-in-law Alice Daly and Reta Black, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Colleen lived a life in service to her communities. She obtained a BSc (RN), and built a long and successful career in nursing and hospital administration in several Edmonton hospitals.

In 1988, Colleen moved with her family to Vancouver Island, where she had a profound impact on healthcare administration across B.C. She was an administrator at the Campbell River Hospital and later the CEO of Mount St. Mary Hospital in Victoria. Colleen was nominated as a “Woman of Distinction” in Victoria.

However, she found her greatest pride and joy in her precious grandchildren. In 2006 she retired and devoted her time to family, church, and charity. Throughout her life, she sought to cherish health, seek truth, know God, and serve others.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for memorial donations in Colleen’s name to Mount St. Mary Hospital in Victoria, or the Stephen Lewis Foundation.