Obituary – Clover Simoneau

Clover Simoneau

It is with great sadness that the family of Clover Marilyn Simoneau announce her passing on Oct. 15, 2021 in Valleyview, with her family by her side at the age of 72.

Clover will be lovingly remembered by: her spouse of 20 years, Emile Bourgeois; her sister Colleen [Ed] Zahara; her children Katherine Lambert, Wendy [Darcy] Tokarz and Troy [Janice] Simoneau; and her stepchildren Lynne [Mitch] Tardif, Nicole [Mark] Ethier and Clem [Rhonda] Bourgeois, her 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as numerous relatives and friends.

Clover is predeceased by: her parents Normand Chester Ross and Hazel Pearl Ross; her brothers Roy Chet Ross and Ray Normand Ross; and her grandson Darren Kevin Lambert.

Clover was born in Edmonton on Jan. 13, 1949 to her parents Normand Chester Ross and Hazel Pearl Ross. Clover married George Simoneau, the father of her children, in September of 1966. Clover has spent the last 48 years in the area, working in Falher and Peace River and residing in Jean-Cote and Guy. In October 2001 Clover met Emile Bourgeois and in April 2002 Clover moved to Guy, AB where she has spent the last 19 years living with Emile.

Clover took pride in being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved to spend time with her family and she truly treasured every moment she had with her children and stepchildren. She loved being a grandmother and always provided her family with a warm place to call grandma’s house and a jar of pickled carrots. She loved to cook and bake, she always kept an immaculate house, and always enjoyed her summer weekends camping at Fivestar.

At Clover’s request a small private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Clover Simoneau’s name to Valleyview Health Centre – Palliative Care.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Valleyview Hospital for their care and compassion.