Obituary – Clayton John Spendiff

Clayton Spendiff

Clayton John Spendiff chose to rest his soul near his home in Edmonton, Saturday June 3, 2023 at the age of 68 years.

Clayton was born on Feb. 15, 1955, in High Prairie and was the oldest of six children born to John and Frieda Spendiff. He grew up on the family farm and took his schooling in High Prairie from Grades 1-12.

After completion of school, he ventured off to Edmonton and found employment in the trucking world and later partnered up with others in the COOP taxi business.

In September 2005, he was blessed with the arrival of his son, Daniel, who was his pride and joy. As Daniel grew, Clayton took immense pleasure in sharing pictures of himself and Daniel or sharing news of Daniel’s school activities and other adventures.

In 2010, he brought his stepdaughter, Phanida (Phikul’s daughter), to Canada to join the family.

Over the years when summer holidays came along, Clayton could be found camping at the lake by Joussard with the kids and fishing. He also enjoyed playing the stock market, travelling, the company of lifelong friends, socializing – be it on a beach, around a campfire, or fishing or hunting. Most recently, he could hardly wait to get away for the winter to someplace hot.

Clayton is survived by: his son Daniel Spendiff; stepdaughter Phanida Sukat; mother of his son, Phikul Sukdat; brother Charlie (Deb) Spendiff of Bentley, Alta.; sister Marlene (Terry) Mullinger of Three Hills, Alta.; brother Lorne (Karmen) Spendiff of Kamloops, B.C; and brother Neil (Anne)Spendiff of Prince George, B.C.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and a host of longtime friends and acquaintances.

He was predeceased by his father, John, his mother, Frieda, and brother, Gary.

There is no funeral service at his request.