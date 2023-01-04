Obituary – Christine Helen Nordin

Christine Nordin

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on Nov. 25, 2022, in High Prairie, AB.

Christine Helen Nordin was born on June 21, 1920 in Warsaw, Poland to Frank and Felica Bubiak. In 1926, Frank emigrated to Edmonton to get settled before Christine and Felica joined him in 1928.

Christine attended the Sacred Heart School where she excelled. In 1933, the family moved to the High Prairie/Enilda area to farm. Christine attended the Big Meadow School and finished her education by correspondence as the closest high school was in High Prairie and at that time travel was difficult. She helped with the farming, did sewing and spinning yarn.

She met the love of her life, Adolph Nordin, in 1938 and they were married on Oct. 25, 1940. Born to this union were three children: Ronald in 1943, David in 1948, and Dianne in 1952. Besides raising the children, running the household and helping with the farm work, Christine was active in the Big Meadow W.I. and was an avid gardener.

Christine and Adolph loved camping and would take trips to Jasper, Banff, the Okanagan and enjoyed trips to Hawaii.

The couple farmed in the Enilda area until Adolph’s passing. Christine then worked as a “House Mother” at Alberta Vocational College in Grouard until her retirement. After, she sold the farm and moved to High Prairie where she continued gardening, square dancing and traveling to surrounding towns for shuffleboard, card playing and potluck suppers with the Golden Age Club of High Prairie.

Christine’s beautiful flowers and yard won her several awards from the Town of High Prairie. Dealing with some health issues, Christine moved into the High Prairie lodge and then to the J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre where she remained until her passing.

Christine will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by: her children, David, Colleen and Gail; her grandchildren, Shawn and Shelley Nordin, Chris Nordin, David Nordin, Dawn and Luciano Borghi, Reid and Mel Henry, Mitch and Megan Clark; and great-grandchildren Jonas and Sami Nordin, Jack and Annalise Henry, Eva and Matias Borghi.

She was predeceased by: her beloved Adolph in 1976; son Ronald in 2015; and daughter Dianne in 2019.

Christine will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

The family is sincerely grateful to the staff at J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre for the care they have given our mother, Christine.