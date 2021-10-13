Obituary – Cecil Loughlin

Cecil Loughlin

With heavy and thankful hearts, the Loughlin and Carley families share the news of the passing of a much-loved uncle and lifelong friend, Cecil Loughlin.

Cecil reached the 100-year milestone with such pride.

Cecil was born and grew up in North Edmonton. He served as an RCAF navigator in the Second World War, was shot down and endured a prisoner of war [POW] experience.

Cecil worked for the Northern Alberta Railway for several years out of McLennan. There he met and married Mary Carley. They realized a dream and for 23 years farmed south of McLennan. Gardening, berry picking, baking, canning, hunting, walking their black labs in all seasons, reading, mentoring and welcoming family members and friends filled those years.

Cecil served as a lector and a member of the parish council at St. John the Baptist Cathedral in McLennan. He also served as secretary of the McLennan Royal Canadian Legion.

In 1997, Cecil and Mary retired to Edmonton enjoying family, friends and city life.

In 2016, Cecil, a widower, moved into the Kipnes Centre for Veterans.

The families thank the exceptional staff at Kipnes for their respectful, attentive, stimulating and living care of Cecil during the past five years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

