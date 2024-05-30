Obituary – Annette Marie Charrois

Annette Charrois

July 2, 1926 – May 11, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Annette Charrois on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the age of 97 years.

Annette was born in Falher, AB on July 2, 1926. Annette was the second child of Philippe and Alice Babineau.

Annette went to school in Falher and then worked at the Falher Co-op until she met her husband Gloria (Glory) Charrois in 1947. After getting married, they moved to Joussard where they raised three children: Denise (Maurice) Sauvageau, Don (Carol) Charrois, and Helen (Ed) Kozie.

Annette was predeceased by: her parents, Philippe and Alice Babineau; and her two sisters, Jeanne Turcotte and Pauline Chalifoux.

Annette is survived by her three children, six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Annette passed away very peacefully with her family by her side.

She will be missed and remembered by all her family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Niazee and all the staff that made sure she was very comfortable in her short stay at the High Prairie Health Complex.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10 at the Joussard Catholic Church at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations in the name of Annette Charrois may be made to the Joussard Homesteaders Society or the High Prairie Pleasantview Lodge Auxiliary where she resided for the last nine years.