Obituary – Andre Langlois

Andre Langlois

We are profoundly heartbroken to announce the passing of Andre Langlois, beloved husband, father, and grandfather at the age of 84 years.

Andre passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2023 with his family by his side, at the University of Alberta Hospital, after battling cancer.

Andre was born and raised in Tangent, AB to Romeo and Rachel Langlois on Aug. 28, 1939. He was the second youngest of five children. Andre took pride in farming and taking care of the family farm that his father homesteaded. He resided there until his passing.

Andre was a devoted, private person who cared deeply for the people around him. He loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time camping, fishing, making firewood and hunting. He enjoyed playing card games and Find a Word Search. He deeply cherished the visits from his friends, family and loved it when the grandkids would unexpectedly stop by.

He will forever be cherished and remembered by his loving wife of 56 years Celine, sons Michel (Kelly Mcllroy) and Real (Carla), and grandchildren Riley and Shannai.

He will be forever missed. We will always love and miss you, until we can meet again.

The funeral service will be decided at a later date.