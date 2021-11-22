Obituary – Alfred “Alfie” Urban

Alfred “Alfie” Urban

It is with broken hearts that the family of Alfred “Alfie” Urban announces his passing on Nov. 3, 2021 at his home in Whitecourt, AB.

Born in Bornheim, Germany, Alfie made his way to Canada in 1971 to pursue a new lifestyle.

Alfie loved the outdoors from starting a farm with livestock to hunting and fishing with his friends and learning about wildlife as much as he could; all of which brought him much joy. When Alfie wasn’t in the outdoors, you would either find him watching a hockey or European football game, baking his famous tasty cheesecakes, or shooting the breeze with his many friends.

To Alfie, everyone was family to which he had a heart of gold for. He was always there to lend a helping hand, and when he liked you, he loved you. He was a smart, unique and amazing man who will be missed by many.

Alfie leaves behind: his wife Marilyn Urban; daughter Claudia Urban; godson Kaiden Denty; as well as friends from all around the globe.

Alfie’s family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Gerri Coates for all her support through these difficult times. A huge thank you is also expressed to Alfie’s friends and family of the north for all their unconditional love.

