Oar, Okemow, Yellowknee winners in KTCEA Spelling Bee

Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority (KTCEA) held its First Annual Spelling Bee April 25 at Atikameg School. Students from the six schools in the KTCEA School Division participated. Five of the schools had at least one student place in the top three. The event was sanctioned by the Spelling Bee of Canada. Students competed in three categories: Primary ages 6-8 years, Junior ages 9-11 years, and Intermediate 12-14 years. All the first-place winners will attend the final competition May 28 in Toronto for the Spelling Bee of Canada championship, competing against spelling bee champions from across the country. This spelling bee was organized by KTCEA Student Services.

Winners in the Primary Division of the KTCEA Spelling Bee are shown above with Lindy Fors, inclusive education manager. Left-right are: second place winner Inaayat Kaur from Atikameg School; first place winner Lanna Okemow from Elizabeth Quintal School in Peerless Lake; and third place winner D’Shay Auger from Cadotte Lake School. Winners in the Junior Division of the KTCEA Spelling Bee are shown above. Left-right are: second place winner Delaney Nezcroche from Cadotte Lake School; first place winner Emerson Yellowknee from Kateri School in Trout Lake; and third place winner Urijah Ominayak from Little Buffalo School in Lubicon First Nation. Placing third in the Intermediate Division was Semiah Merrier from Cadotte Lake School Placing second in the Intermediate Division was Jeremiah Trindle from Kateri School in Trout Lake. Placing first in the Intermediate Division was Leonard Oar from Atikameg School.