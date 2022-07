Canada Day festivities returned to Joussard on July 1 after being cancelled by COVID-19 restrictions in 2020-21. Joussard Community Association hosted an afternoon and evening of events for all ages. Cool temperatures and rainy weather didn’t dampen the spirits in the children’s bicycle parade led by the Joussard fire district of Big Lakes County Fire Services. Other events included games for children and adults and a roast beef supper at the JCA hall. Festivities finished with fireworks.

Edward Prince, 2, of Joussard, sits in the driver’s seat of a remote control car in the Canada Day Bicycle Parade in Joussard. Standing with him is his grandmother Annie Burkholder, of Joussard. Cianna Salai, 10, left, and Tenley Cunningham, 10, both of High Prairie, get ready to ride in the Canada Day Bicycle Parade in Joussard despite the rainy weather. Three girls get decorated for Canada Day festivities in Joussard. Left-right, are Quinne Whittleton, 10, of Grimshaw, Avery Banack, 8, of Peace River, and Maddison Banack, 10, of Peace River. A young family from Spruce Grove gets into the spirit of Canada Day in Joussard. Left-right, are Yolanda Longval, 6, Perseus Longval, 4, mother Jade Longval, and Leoric Longval, 2. Canada Day in Joussard takes the cake that was cut by members of the Joussard Community Association. Left-right, are volunteer Kathy L’Heureux, vice-president Guy L’Heureux and director Jeanette Willier. Children wear their Canadian colours in the Canada Day festivities in Joussard. Left-right, are Ricky Prince, 7, of Sexsmith, Xavier Harnish, 6, of Grande Prairie, Violet Prince, 9, of Sexsmith, Adelaide Prince, 10, of Sexsmith, and Oliver Prince, 3, of Sexsmith.