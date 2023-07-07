NW Elite Dance strives for higher goals

Northwest Elite Dance’s 2022-23 dancers. The dancers are from Slave Lake and High Prairie. Photo courtesy of Northwest Elite Dance.

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

During the 2022-23 dance season, some Slave Lake and High Prairie dancers had the opportunity to compete at a higher level.

Last summer, Madison Price, from High Prairie, started Northwestern Elite Dance. Her goal is to give dancers from small communities the opportunity to experience a more competitive dance scene without moving to a bigger centre.

Price is 20. She started teaching as junior instructor, so she has seven years of experience. When she was a teenager, in order to compete at dance conventions, she moved to Grande Prairie for a year.

The difference between a dance convention and a dance competition is that at a convention, dancers take classes from well-known and accomplished dancers before they compete – something that does not happen at competitions.

“Elite Dance combines dancers from different studios,” says Price.

Dancers auditioned from Slave Lake, High Prairie, Peace River, Swan Hills, and Barrhead.

In 2022-23, Elite Dance had 10 senior dancers and three junior dancers. The difference between junior and senior is skill level level, not age.