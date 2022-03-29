NSC prepares for summer season

Northern Sunrise County is getting the jump on its spring and summer construction season.

Council agreed at its March 22 meeting to spend $85,000 from its 2022 budget of $450,000 to buy culverts.

“We’d like to spend some money and order some culverts,” director of public works Mike Konowalyk asked council.

“Go for it, it just makes sense,” replied Councillor Dan Boisvert.

The idea is the culverts will be available to begin work when weather allows after seeding rather than waiting.