NS makes donation

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Northern Sunrise County will not be closing its office to mark National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Sept. 30, but they will be supporting a community event to mark the occasion.

Council agreed unanimously at its meeting Sept. 14 to donate $1,000 to the Peace River Aboriginal Interagency Committee to hold a pipe ceremony at St. Augustine Mission site at 2 p.m., and stew and bannock at Riverfront Park in Peace River from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Other activities include a mini round dance, fiddling, a dance and story board walk.

Before approving the donation, St. Isidore Councillor Norm Duval noted there were no other regional partners supporting the events.

“Ask everyone in the region,” he said “They just keep coming to us. I’m willing to help, but not $3,000 [as requested].”

“There are many others who could be asked,” agreed Three Creeks/Wesley Creek Councillor Corinna Williams.

Wendy Goulet wrote the letter requesting the donation on behalf of Interagency.