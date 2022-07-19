NPHL reorganizing for 2022-23

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The North Peace Hockey League is searching for a new executive.

With the resignation of long-time NPHL president Jack McAvoy due to health earlier this year, the league met in Fairview July 13 to reorganize. The matter of electing a new executive and the restart of the league after being shutdown during the final with the Dawson Creek Canucks leading the Grande Prairie Athletics 3-2 in the best-of-seven March 11, 2020 due to the COVID pandemic were top priorities.

Mike Rappel of Grande Prairie and Kendall Kerr of Manning were appointed by McAvoy to lead the reorganization of the league.

Rappel says all existing six teams attended the meeting: Dawson Creek, Falher Pirates, Grande Prairie, Grim- shaw Huskies, Manning Comets and Fort St. John Flyers, who are still on leave of absence.

“There was a good discussion on how to go about looking for interested person to be part of the executive,” says Rappel.

“It was agreed to have a conference call in three weeks on Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The expectation is that each team will have at least one name of a potential president and vice-president.”

After compiling the list, all names will be sent to all teams to review prior to the meeting.

“We need to act quickly to get the successful person[s] up to speed,” says Rappel.

One matter dealt with was the application of the Spirit River Rangers to rejoin the league. Reps from the Rangers made a presentation with the vote to be announced sometime this week.

The High Prairie Regals have also contacted the NPHL about entering but did not attend the meeting. They can still apply at a later date, as can other teams.

Rappel adds teams had a discussion about the upcoming season.

“Some discussion took place on potential start dates, Nov. 1 being the most common. Discussion on the number of games to play and potential divisions and playoffs. All discussion was theoretical at this point in time, but good points were made on all sides, and all in favour of working together to strengthen the league first and foremost.”

Assuming Spirit River is accepted, a two-division format with teams playing a maximum of 18 games was the preferred choice. Playoffs would start in early February.

Further discussion on provincial playoffs and the impact on the NPHL was discussed. Teams also heard Hockey Alberta is recruiting a new provincial commissioner for the senior men’s division.