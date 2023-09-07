NPHL receives Regals’ bid to rejoin league

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Efforts to revive the High Prairie Regals and rejoin the North Peace Hockey League continue.

An application to rejoin the league was submitted Aug. 28 for consideration at the Sept. 9 annual meeting in Fairview.

Under new rules, the NPHL only accepts applications at the spring meeting, but it is likely the application will be heard at the fall meeting.

Last season, the Valleyview Jets were accepted at the fall meeting. The difference is the Jets were working on an application and in contact with the NPHL for several months before the meeting.

The Regals met Aug. 21 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre to discuss a bid. A scant eight people attended including no players but it did not deter Jim McLean from preparing a bid. Past president Barry Sharkawi announced he was not going to be involved this season. The Regals are tied with the Grimshaw Huskies with the most league titles at 13.