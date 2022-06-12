NPHL attempting to reorganize

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The North Peace Hockey League is reorganizing for the 2022-23 season, but it will be with new leadership.

President Jack McAvoy recently resigned due to health reasons. He served from 1979-80 to 1985-86 and from 1986-87 to 2022. In all, he served 43 years.

Mike Rappel, of Grande Prairie, and Kendal Kerr, of Manning, have been asked to lead the reorganization of the league and have proposed a league meeting June 29 in Fairview.

The future of the league will be discussed as well as the drafting of a new constitution and new league executive.

The good news is the Spirit River Rangers have already officially notified the NPHL they want to return next season, having already elected a new executive. High Prairie is also making some noise but there has been no meeting or notification to the league.