Notes from the Legislature

Pat Rehn,

MLA,

Lesser Slave Lake

I hope the month of June has been treating everyone in Lesser Slave Lake well.

The month was full of welcome news for Albertans and that starts off with the particularly good information released by Statistics Canada indicating that in the month of May alone over 60,000 new jobs emerged in the province of Alberta.

It is amazing to see the Alberta Recovery Plan put forward by our government is fulfilling its intention of restoring the solid economic foundations in Alberta we’ve depended on for generations by applying basic economic principles the past government was all too keen to ignore. This represents a gain of 200,000 jobs in Alberta since January 2021, showing that Albertans were all to ready to get back to chasing their dreams and working hard for the fruits of their labour. I am excited to see what’s next for our province in its economic recovery and ascent.

The Alberta government’s successful policy of freezing the provincial gas tax which successfully combated inflation in April for Albertans as well as kept 13 cents per litre more in their pocket is now being proposed similarly as a solution for the problems of American inflation woes in Washington, showing that the successful initiative our province has taken and the positive results it has created can be a positive example for informing decision-makers even beyond Canada.

It is greatly unfortunate that the Liberal-NDP alliance in Ottawa seems uncaring to the calls of the Alberta government to bring in similar freezes on their own federal levy. The value of this policy is evidently as prudent as intended, and your Alberta government will continue to push for such needed policies.

Some welcome news many have been eager to hear about is the electricity rebates mentioned in the most recent provincial budget will now start rolling out. Eligible Albertans can expect to see an automatic $50 rebate on their bills. It is being applied directly to eligible bills, meaning no application or other action is needed to start receiving the rebate in July.

Unlike the previous government’s electricity rate cap, the $50 rebates will apply to the entire bill, not just the energy portion. In addition, the $50 rebates will be on all eligible bills. The rebate will be listed on each bill as a line item titled “GOA Utility Commodity Rebate”, and $50 rebates will follow in August and September, for a total of $150. The exact timing will vary depending on the billing cycle of one’s utility provider. Albertans currently connected to the system that has consumed electricity within the past calendar year, up to a maximum of 250 megawatt hours per year, are automatically eligible for the rebates.

I am hoping folks across Lesser Slave Lake enjoy the start of summer, as always I encourage constituents to reach out with any concerns or suggestions they may have and my office will be happy to help.