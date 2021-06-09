Northland School Division Notebook

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Board approves Education Plan

At its May 29 meeting, the board of trustees approved the 2021-24 Education Plan, as presented.

The plan outlines Northland School Division’s priorities, outcomes, strategies and measures, which have been identified as a result of conversations with staff and school communities.

During the 2021-22 school year, NSD will continue and increase engagement with the communities it serves using video-conference, face-to-face when it’s safe to do so and utilizing a new community engagement tool called Bang the Table.

Superintendent’s highlights

Supt. Dr. Nancy Spencer-Poitras highlighted a donation of Chromebooks to NSD students, activities organized to celebrate Education Week, and recent principal appointments.

Recently, eight NSD students received additional resources to excel in online learning following a recent donation. The United Way of the Alberta Capital Region and ATB donated $100,000 to get laptops to students in need across Alberta.

A series of Education Week activities were organized. The following themes were covered:

Mental Health;

Indigenous strategies for language, culture and land-based learning;

Numeracy;

Literacy;

Digital Citizenship.

During May, NSD announced three principal appointments: Shelley Stevenson at St. Theresa School, Chris Turpin at Conklin Community School, and Tegan Vacheresse at Athabasca Delta Community School.

Attendance presented to board

Drector of Student Engagement, Attendance and Completion Don Tessier provided an April student attendance update. The attendance report includes:

September to April year-to-year comparison. The overall student attendance percentage is lower this year due to COVID-19;

Information that compares student attendance for in-school and at-home learners;

Shared data comparing in-school vs at-home student attendance;

Student attendance percentages for each school;

Strategies NSD schools have implemented to engage students.

Nominations for PSBAA awards

NSD recognized two individuals for Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta [PSBAA] awards.

Ward 9 Trustee Dr. Rubi Shirley was nominated for the PSBAA award for promoting and advancing one or more of the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada in relation to education within Alberta.

Dr. Shirley completed a thesis exploring the phenomenon of low high school graduation rates of First Nation students in Canada and the perceptions of First Nation chiefs.

NSD also nominated Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Ward 4 Councillor Jane Stroud for the PSBAA Special Contribution to Public Education Award. Her efforts have created a significant difference for students.