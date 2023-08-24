Northland School Division hires new secretary-treasurer

Johan Glaudemans

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Northland School Division has hired a man with previous experience as a secretary-treasurer to the post beginning Sept. 5.

The board of trustees announced Aug. 14 in a news release the hiring of Johan Glaudemans.

“We are excited to bring aboard someone with extensive experience to guide our financial operations,” says board chair Cathy Wanyandie.

“Johan has extensive experience and education in financial operations, management, administration and leadership,” adds Cal Johnson, Northland’s acting superintendent of schools.

Before joining Northland, Glaudemans served as the secretary-treasurer of the School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) Board of Education. He also previously worked as director of finance for the Northern Regional Health Authority in Manitoba, as chief financial officer for the Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre, as director of finance and corporate services for the Government of the Northwest Territories Tlicho Community Services Agency, and served in various financial roles with the Government of Nunavut.

In addition to his Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant designations, Glaudemans holds a Master’s degree in Management from France, a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Netherlands. He speaks French, English and Dutch.

“I am excited to work with Northland School Division staff, develop relationships with school community members and education partners and focus on supporting the overall focus of making sure students achieve success,” says Glaudemans.

Outside of work, Glaudemans enjoys photography, travel and motorcycling.