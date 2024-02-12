Northland releases education survey

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Northland School Division encourages parents and guardians to complete the Alberta Education Assurance Survey to comment on local education.

Northland schools is working with parents to complete the survey until March 1, says a Northland news release dated Jan. 25.

The survey may be complete in hard copy or online.

Board chair Robin Guild says local comments are valuable.

“We want to have as many parents and guardians as possible complete the survey,” Guild says.

“We need parental involvement so we can hear from parents what is important to them regarding their child’s education and what they would like to see in their schools.”

Acting Supt. Cal Johnson says the information is import to plan for the future.

“The feedback we receive from parents and guardians in the survey will help shape school and divisional planning which directly impacts the educational experience for each child,” Johnson says.

“All of us working together will positively impact the success of Northland students.”

The survey is an opportunity for students, parents and guardians and teachers to comment on their level of satisfaction with the quality of education, parental involvement and the learning environment.

Responses collected are provided to and reviewed by all school staff, the board of trustees, Northland administration and Alberta Education.

For questions, parents are requested to contact their local school.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says information from the surveys is vital to build education.

“To ensure our education system is setting students up for success, we need to know what is working well and where there is room for improvement,” LaGrange says in a letter posted on the survey link.

“Every parent has an important role to play and I thank you for your diligence and dedication.

“It is important we continue to hear from you.”

The online survey is available at www.public.education.alberta.ca/APOS/.